Photo 1194
Cache La Poudre River
Walked along the trail from Springer Natural Area to Kingfisher Point Natural Area.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th February 2021 5:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
snow
reflections
trees
river
