Spring is coming! by sandlily
Spring is coming!

Just on the off chance I went to the road next to the Gardens on Spring Creek to see if the any crocus were up. Yeah! These were, only ones though.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
The Dog Lady ace
beautiful
March 1st, 2021  
