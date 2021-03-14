Previous
Next
Branches down by sandlily
Photo 1210

Branches down

Stayed at home. We have about a foot of snow in the road and my driveway is totally snowed in, so I stayed at home and only ventured out a couple times. The branches took down my internet wire but it is still attached.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise