The melt by sandlily
Photo 1211

The melt

The beauty of living in Northern Colorado is that usually after a storm the sun comes out and the melt begins. Of course with 13 inches it takes a while for the snow on the ground to melt. But my driveway is clear and I can get out if I need to.
Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
jackie edwards ace
your photo captures that bit that hangs on! can't believe you got so much!
March 16th, 2021  
