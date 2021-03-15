Sign up
Photo 1211
The melt
The beauty of living in Northern Colorado is that usually after a storm the sun comes out and the melt begins. Of course with 13 inches it takes a while for the snow on the ground to melt. But my driveway is clear and I can get out if I need to.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
1
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1211
photos
23
followers
27
following
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
8
1
365
DSC-RX10M4
15th March 2021 4:31pm
Tags
snow
,
branches
,
melt
,
buds
jackie edwards
ace
your photo captures that bit that hangs on! can't believe you got so much!
March 16th, 2021
