Photo 1316
Thistle at Arapahoe Bend
I went for a walk around the Arapahoe Bend Natural Area this afternoon and took a lot of shots, but I kept coming back to this one.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
flower
thistle
weed
