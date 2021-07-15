Previous
Next
Gustav Swanson Natural Area by sandlily
Photo 1333

Gustav Swanson Natural Area

I liked the look of this tree as I was walking through the natural area.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
365% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SwChappell ace
That tree and the fallen log in front of it are very cool looking, great eye and great capture
July 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise