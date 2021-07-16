Sign up
Photo 1334
Yum, raspberries.
And I am so sorry they are in the neighbor's yard so I won't be getting any.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
1
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1334
photos
27
followers
29
following
365% complete
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
16th July 2021 5:34pm
Tags
leaves
,
berries
,
raspberries
Judith Johnson
Lovely detail!
July 17th, 2021
