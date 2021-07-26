Previous
Red Milkweed Beetle by sandlily
Photo 1344

Red Milkweed Beetle

Looking up this different insect I had never seen before led me to this id. I was actually aiming at the milkweed pods when I noticed it. Another under the leaf to the left.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
