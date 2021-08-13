Sign up
Photo 1361
St. John's Wort
I have seen it advertised, but never realized what the plant looked like. At the Gardens on Spring Creek.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
buds
,
st john's wort
