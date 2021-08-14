Sign up
Photo 1362
Great Blue Heron
I spent half an hour looking for one and had decided there wasn't any chance spotting one today when I stopped to take a picture of a branch hanging over the pond who's leaves had turned yellow, BINGO there he was.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
waterbird
