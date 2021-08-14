Previous
Next
Great Blue Heron by sandlily
Photo 1362

Great Blue Heron

I spent half an hour looking for one and had decided there wasn't any chance spotting one today when I stopped to take a picture of a branch hanging over the pond who's leaves had turned yellow, BINGO there he was.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise