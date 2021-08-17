Sign up
Photo 1365
Oak Street Square
The old post office is in the background. I was surprised there weren't any children running through the water. In the 90's this p.m. May be the parents were getting them home to get dinner. It was 4:30 or so.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flowers
fountain
plants
square
post office
