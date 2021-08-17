Previous
Next
Oak Street Square by sandlily
Photo 1365

Oak Street Square

The old post office is in the background. I was surprised there weren't any children running through the water. In the 90's this p.m. May be the parents were getting them home to get dinner. It was 4:30 or so.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise