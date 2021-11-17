Previous
Christmas tree for sale by sandlily
Photo 1457

Christmas tree for sale

Can’t believe they have these out for sale before it is even December. I have to wonder how many will be alive by December 25th.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
