Photo 1457
Christmas tree for sale
Can’t believe they have these out for sale before it is even December. I have to wonder how many will be alive by December 25th.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
christmas
trees
