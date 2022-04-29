Sign up
Photo 1619
Cherry blossoms
I have been watching a friend's tree hoping I would be there when it finally burst into bloom. Only a few have open bu this is one of the shots I got.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
Views
7
7
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
29th April 2022 4:43pm
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
cherry blossoms
