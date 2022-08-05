Previous
Duck wakes by sandlily
Photo 1717

Duck wakes

As I was walking along the shore I couldn't help noticing the wakes that the ducks were creating.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details

