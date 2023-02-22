Sign up
Photo 1852
Sheltering
High winds led to these two trying this location on our patio wall to regroup.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Nature
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd February 2023 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
doves
,
mourning doves
