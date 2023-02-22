Previous
Sheltering by sandlily
Photo 1852

Sheltering

High winds led to these two trying this location on our patio wall to regroup.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
