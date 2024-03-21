Sign up
Photo 2229
3 21 Citrus blooms
Making the most of these as they bloom. Last year lots of blooms, not fruit. Only their second year after being planted.
21st March 2024
21st March 2024
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Album
Nature
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st March 2024 5:16pm
Tags
flowers
,
citrus
