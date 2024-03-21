Previous
3 21 Citrus blooms by sandlily
Photo 2229

3 21 Citrus blooms

Making the most of these as they bloom. Last year lots of blooms, not fruit. Only their second year after being planted.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
610% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise