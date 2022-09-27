Sign up
19 / 365
Volunteer
This volunteer came up at the corner of my crawl space cover. At least for now, closing on my house next month and moving.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1778
photos
29
followers
30
following
5% complete
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
1754
1755
16
17
3
1756
18
19
Views
3
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
27th September 2022 3:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
wildflower
