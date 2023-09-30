Previous
9 28 Moon rising by sandlily
363 / 365

9 28 Moon rising

We were eating at the local Sports Bar when then moon made it's appearance. I blame my iPhone for the color of the moon.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
