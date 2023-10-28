Previous
DSC_0778 Carved Pumpkin by sandlily
DSC_0778 Carved Pumpkin

One of the neighbors carved this.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Dawn ace
Nicely done
October 30th, 2023  
