10 27 Milkweed pod and catepillar by sandlily
Photo 390

10 27 Milkweed pod and catepillar

Really was aiming for the pod, but found the caterpillar when I looked at the photo.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Sue Cooper ace
I love that caterpillar. Well spotted.
October 28th, 2023  
