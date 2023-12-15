Sign up
Previous
Photo 435
12 14 Last light
I was getting out of the way for the preparation of the deserts being served at intermission for the Concert tonight. So I caught the tail end of the sun fading in the West
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
sunset
,
evening
