Aug 18 Yucca dying
43 / 365

Aug 18 Yucca dying

The higher temperatures are doing a number on the vegetation. Saguaros have fallen over due to not being able to breath in the hotter nights.
18th August 2023

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
