43 / 365
Aug 18 Yucca dying
The higher temperatures are doing a number on the vegetation. Saguaros have fallen over due to not being able to breath in the hotter nights.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
HigglyPiggly
NIKON D5300
18th August 2023 7:19am
plant
yucca
