Previous
218 / 365
3 5 Playing with presets
Discovered this by accident and decided to keep it.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3374
photos
32
followers
35
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
2212
426
217
515
516
2213
427
218
Views
1
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
5th March 2024 7:02pm
Tags
flower
,
clouds
,
desert marigold
