Prickly heart by sandlily
29 / 365

Prickly heart

The Prickly Pear cactus plant typically grows with rounded and flat Cladodes, which are also called Platyclades. I noticed the one that was kind of heart shaped.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
