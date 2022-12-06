Sign up
29 / 365
Prickly heart
The Prickly Pear cactus plant typically grows with rounded and flat Cladodes, which are also called Platyclades. I noticed the one that was kind of heart shaped.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
76
1794
1795
28
77
29
1796
78
Views
2
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
6th December 2022 5:09pm
Tags
cactus
,
cladodes
,
platyclades
