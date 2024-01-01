Sign up
01 Jan 2024
Our beloved dog passed away in 2023. She was often a subject of my pictures. Without her physically being here, my first picture of this year's project is a figurine that represents her resting peacefully.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Kris Wegielewski
ace
@sangriazoomer
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st January 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-january2024
