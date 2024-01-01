01 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
01 Jan 2024

Our beloved dog passed away in 2023. She was often a subject of my pictures. Without her physically being here, my first picture of this year's project is a figurine that represents her resting peacefully.
Kris Wegielewski

