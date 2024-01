02 Jan 2024

I swear that this project will not be about my dog, post departure from this world. I was going to take a picture at work, but I felt self conscious doing so with it being quiet. Having a camera at work is not the norm.

This was our dog's first toy. He was with her for 16 years and he is standing guard next to her memory box. I pushed the ISO setting to be lower to darken the space. He misses her, I just know it.