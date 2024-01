05 Jan 2024

We have our dog's toys guarding her bed so to speak. We have donated and put away certain things of hers, but not this bed. Not these toys. Not yet.

The elephant caught my eye with his string flopped over his eye.

It's funny. When I take pictures of items representing our deceased dog, I think that my camera's light sensor favors too much on the side of light. So I darken the setting of the camera. Other pictures, the sensor is just fine...