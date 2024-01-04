Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
04 Jan 2024
I managed to take another picture at work. I'm so brave! Haha.
We were given this bracelet after manufacturing rocked a goal. The back says "because we can". I love how my company recognizes wins, no matter how small.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
0
0
1
2
3
4
Views
0
0
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th January 2024 4:40pm
Tags
theme-january2024
