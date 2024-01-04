Previous
04 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
4 / 365

04 Jan 2024

I managed to take another picture at work. I'm so brave! Haha.
We were given this bracelet after manufacturing rocked a goal. The back says "because we can". I love how my company recognizes wins, no matter how small.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise