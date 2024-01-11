11 Jan 2024 Pic 1

Two pictures?! Yup, I got over the need to only have one picture of the day years ago. I tried to upload two pictures for today....but, 365project won't allow that.



We received a little bit of snow today. I figured it might make a pretty picture. I am not thrilled by how the branch isn't sharp, but it's been a while since I've shot at a slower shutter speed. Picking up a DSLR (new to me DSLR) for the first time in a while. Also, I went to a Seattle Times event a few years ago in which a photographer expressed his vision to not care about having perfect focus/sharpness. I appreciated his work. I can accept lack of perfection. I can!