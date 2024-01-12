Previous
12 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
12 Jan 2024

The 365 theme for January is to be close. I struggle with this. For a long time. Tonight I decided to be closer than I am comfortable with. Well, with the lens that I know and that camera that I don't, I had to back up a bit. More to learn!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Kris Wegielewski

@sangriazoomer
3% complete

Photo Details

