16 Jan 2024

We have an indoor walking track on the second story of our building, open to the floor below. We have solar powered figurines who dance under the power of the sun. The floral varieties caught my eye. I hopped upstairs at the end of work to grab this picture. For some reason the autofocus wasn't working and I felt self conscious to spend the time to manually focus. I was going to take a second picture at home, but I strangely like the softness of this fake plant. I guess I am kickin' it with the Seattle Time photographer who grabs photos without the concern of sharpness.