17 Jan 2024

A little over one month ago, I tripped over this dumbbell. I won't go into the details, but ironically I was using the dumbbell for exercising my shoulder that I have injured several times. Tripping over the dumbbell caused me to fall against different hard surfaces of the bed. I fell hard. I've been on the waitlist with my previous physical therapist for my....other shoulder. Today I received a call that I got in for tomorrow! It's stupidly exciting.