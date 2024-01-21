Previous
Next
21 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
21 / 365

21 Jan 2024

I didn't get the opportunity to take a picture during the day. So, I grabbed a shot of an outlet in the bedroom when turning in. You can't win them all.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise