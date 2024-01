20 Jan 2024

I've been struggling with my new to me camera. It's not behaving the way that I expect. I bought it used so tonight, I reset to default settings what I could. I also saw that the diopter was heavily biased. Fixing the diopter to my vision made the focus the way I expected it! Go figure!

There are many, many, MANY features to learn, but I am visiting the owner's manual for that. I am feeling better about this camera purchase.