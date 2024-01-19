Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
19 / 365
19 Jan 2024
Tonight I was hunting for a picture. I was too busy during the day. This caught my eye. My physical therapy band draped over my Pilates straps. Not intentional.
Yesterday I started physical therapy for my shoulder injury. Last night I took a Pilates class that isn't shoulder friendly. Tonight both my PT exercises and Pilates class went better.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kris Wegielewski
ace
@sangriazoomer
19
photos
0
followers
0
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th January 2024 9:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-january2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close