19 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
19 / 365

19 Jan 2024

Tonight I was hunting for a picture. I was too busy during the day. This caught my eye. My physical therapy band draped over my Pilates straps. Not intentional.

Yesterday I started physical therapy for my shoulder injury. Last night I took a Pilates class that isn't shoulder friendly. Tonight both my PT exercises and Pilates class went better.
