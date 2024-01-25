Previous
25 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
25 Jan 2024

I was tired of taking shots in my house with it being winter; it's been dark and/or rainy by the time I have left work. Not today, I was going to take a picture leaving work. The color isn't correct, but I ....don't.....care!
Kris Wegielewski

@sangriazoomer
