25 / 365
25 Jan 2024
I was tired of taking shots in my house with it being winter; it's been dark and/or rainy by the time I have left work. Not today, I was going to take a picture leaving work. The color isn't correct, but I ....don't.....care!
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Kris Wegielewski
ace
@sangriazoomer
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th January 2024 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-january2024
