26 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
26 / 365

26 Jan 2024

I had a tougher day at physical therapy today. I had a Pilates stretching class tonight. The brand of my socks caught by eye. Hopefully I will rebound as expected with the PT.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Kris Wegielewski

@sangriazoomer
7% complete

