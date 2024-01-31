Previous
Next
31 Jan 2024 by sangriazoomer
31 / 365

31 Jan 2024

I just wasn't going to take another picture inside. I cringed as I used the built in flash. I have to say, the built in flash of this camera isn't half bad.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise