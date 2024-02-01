Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
32 / 365
01 Feb 2024
Well....today I accepted a job offer that will stretch my comfort zone. I will be the manager of my current team. My first people management role.
The ring was a gift to myself when I got a promotion to be a team lead years ago. I wore it at my interviews and meeting with my former and future manager for the soon to be manager role.
The book was a purchase when I became a team lead. I will be revisiting and likely read other books to ramp up to be a manager.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kris Wegielewski
ace
@sangriazoomer
32
photos
0
followers
0
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st February 2024 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close