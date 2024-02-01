01 Feb 2024

Well....today I accepted a job offer that will stretch my comfort zone. I will be the manager of my current team. My first people management role.



The ring was a gift to myself when I got a promotion to be a team lead years ago. I wore it at my interviews and meeting with my former and future manager for the soon to be manager role.



The book was a purchase when I became a team lead. I will be revisiting and likely read other books to ramp up to be a manager.