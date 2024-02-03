Previous
03 Feb 2024 by sangriazoomer
03 Feb 2024

Yesterday we were talking with a friend about company swag. I pulled out a few Stryker drinking vessels. It inspired me to pull out all of my swag (that I have at home) and make it my picture of the day today.
Kris Wegielewski

@sangriazoomer
