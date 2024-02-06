Previous
06 Feb 2024 by sangriazoomer
06 Feb 2024

Last week, I knew that I had a meeting with my former/interim/potentially future manager. Will he tell me yes or no? Will I get my most current manager's job? The answer was yes.

Due to my current colleague's/future employee's PTO, the news to my team was delayed, per my request. He wasn't going to find out second hand. Not on my watch.

I've been anxious to just get this off my chest to the company. But, no.

Now, I will be "outted" tomorrow. I am excited but also nervous. But I feel safer doing this, knowing that I work for an awesome company.
