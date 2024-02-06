Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
06 Feb 2024
Last week, I knew that I had a meeting with my former/interim/potentially future manager. Will he tell me yes or no? Will I get my most current manager's job? The answer was yes.
Due to my current colleague's/future employee's PTO, the news to my team was delayed, per my request. He wasn't going to find out second hand. Not on my watch.
I've been anxious to just get this off my chest to the company. But, no.
Now, I will be "outted" tomorrow. I am excited but also nervous. But I feel safer doing this, knowing that I work for an awesome company.
