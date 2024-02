07 Feb 2024

Today was a lot of my "firsts".



The first time I told my team that they will be "my team". The first time I had so many people who told me that I deserve the job and that they hoped that I applied for the job. It just made my heart feel so big. It was so nice.



This picture was taken with my Nikon D750 with it's first (for me, I didn't buy it new):

- Tripod picture

- Selfie of the photographer

- Use of a remote