16 Feb 2024 by sangriazoomer
47 / 365

16 Feb 2024

At the end of the day, I take off my socks to be more comfortable. Normally I pick them up each night. Apparently not in the past few nights.
I was looking through my husband's cookbook. My socks landed around it.
Kris Wegielewski

@sangriazoomer
