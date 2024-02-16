Sign up
16 Feb 2024
At the end of the day, I take off my socks to be more comfortable. Normally I pick them up each night. Apparently not in the past few nights.
I was looking through my husband's cookbook. My socks landed around it.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Kris Wegielewski
ace
@sangriazoomer
2024
NIKON D750
16th February 2024 8:59pm
