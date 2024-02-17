17 Feb 2024

In 2023, I dealt with a lot of eye infections. It seemed to come out of nowhere. I was eventually diagnosed with MGD. When I had my eye infections I was advised to use a hot compress. I bought one that you heat in the microwave. It was a challenge to use on trips where the hotel didn't have a microwave and it just seemed to degrade with time. With my MGD diagnosis, hot compress will be forever. I "upgraded" to a battery powered compress. The shadow of the power cable caught my eye when hunting for a picture last night.