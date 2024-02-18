Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
18 Feb 2024
Not wanting to take another picture indoors, I went outside where I still needed to use my flash. That's ok. I still find this picture interesting. Despite the ivy of our neighbor's destroying our fence.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Kris Wegielewski
@sangriazoomer
