Previous
22 Feb 2024 by sangriazoomer
53 / 365

22 Feb 2024

I took a "b footage" photo tonight, but our Google home decided to play some chess with me. Yup. One of the reasons for the night photos at home is become I am trying something new. This quote, in part, was what inspired me to apply for the new job.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise