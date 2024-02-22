Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
53 / 365
22 Feb 2024
I took a "b footage" photo tonight, but our Google home decided to play some chess with me. Yup. One of the reasons for the night photos at home is become I am trying something new. This quote, in part, was what inspired me to apply for the new job.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kris Wegielewski
ace
@sangriazoomer
53
photos
0
followers
0
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2024 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close