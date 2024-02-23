Previous
23 Feb 2024 by sangriazoomer
23 Feb 2024

Another later night. This angel has been the subject of several pictures over the years. I now have too many angels watching over me.
23rd February 2024

Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
