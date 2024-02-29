Previous
29 Feb 2024 by sangriazoomer
29 Feb 2024

Tonight I attended my first Kraken game. I was really hoping that Joey would play. No luck. This jersey was still worn to support the cool goal keeper.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
