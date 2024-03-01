Previous
01 Mar 2024 by sangriazoomer
61 / 365

01 Mar 2024

My company makes AEDs and I am very proud of that. I typically take selfies with AEDs that I find with my phone. At the Kraken game, I got my friend to look for AEDs at the arena.

That inspired my first AED selfie with my AED. On top of that, it's the first AED selfie with an DSLR of mine. In my pantry.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Kris Wegielewski

ace
@sangriazoomer
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise