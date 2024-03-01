Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
61 / 365
01 Mar 2024
My company makes AEDs and I am very proud of that. I typically take selfies with AEDs that I find with my phone. At the Kraken game, I got my friend to look for AEDs at the arena.
That inspired my first AED selfie with my AED. On top of that, it's the first AED selfie with an DSLR of mine. In my pantry.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kris Wegielewski
ace
@sangriazoomer
61
photos
0
followers
0
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st March 2024 9:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close