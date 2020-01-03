Sign up
Photo 3244
BEFORE IT’S ALL OVER
Bauble close-up before it’s all over. We start putting down the Christmas decorations probably after Epiphany. I don’t know if Christine wants to do that earlier this year. She’s the boss.
Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3244
photos
155
followers
118
following
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
1st January 2020 6:16pm
Diana Ludwigs
ace
A great selfie Dione :-)
January 3rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I don't worry that you are captured here - it just means you are in charge of you great camera!
January 3rd, 2020
