BEFORE IT’S ALL OVER by sangwann
BEFORE IT’S ALL OVER

Bauble close-up before it’s all over. We start putting down the Christmas decorations probably after Epiphany. I don’t know if Christine wants to do that earlier this year. She’s the boss.

3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana Ludwigs ace
A great selfie Dione :-)
January 3rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I don't worry that you are captured here - it just means you are in charge of you great camera!
January 3rd, 2020  
